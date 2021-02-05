Uniontown
William "Bill" Bendis Sr., 79, of Uniontown, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after battling health issues for the past year. He was born August 19, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Haragos Bendis.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his caring wife, Marie Layne Bendis; brothers George and John; sisters Joann Bendis in infancy, Eleanor Kaydo and Dorothy Prutz.
Bill possessed a kind soul and made anyone feel welcome in his presence. He was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish, Uniontown. He cherished each memory made with his grandkids. Bill enjoyed spoiling his pets, a good home cooked meal and taking a snooze while watching cowboy shows in his favorite recliner.
Bill will be greatly missed by Bill "Billy" Jr., Jess, Lilly and Liam of Hastings, Rich and Mary of Uniontown, Mike and Bill's bud "Brutus", also of Uniontown, Lee and Lena of Merrittstown; and brothers Joseph (Carol) of Ohio and Thomas of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, February 6, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
