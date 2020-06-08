Smithfield
William Charles Christopher Sr., 65, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Janna Louise Rogish Christopher; devoted father of William (Ashley Bell) Christopher Jr. and Jaqueline (Matthew) Devine; proud grandfather of, Henley and Cole Devine; brother of, Fonda (Bill) Davis, Bradley Christopher and Kathy Scott Moore; brother-in-law of, Suzanne (Carey) McMonagle, Roger (Darlene) Rogish, Jennifer (John) Kopas and the late John C. Rogish; son-in-law of, John and the late Shirley Rogish.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray Albert Christopher and Olive Jean Fordyce Christopher.
He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his little lap baby Sadie.
Bill, as family and friends called him, was known for his infectious smile and laugh, ornery personality, and sense of humor that could lighten and brighten any room. An avid outdoorsman and accomplished walleye fisherman, whose achievements are too numerous to list here, include a Pennsylvania State Trophy Fish in 2000 and The Yough Walleye Association Angler of the Year in 2012. He worked as a coal miner for much of his life until he retired and continued to work tirelessly, as a self-taught carpenter, electrician, and HVAC technician. He was known to be able to fix most anything. Bill helped anyone he could.
In his last years of life, he took great joy in spending time with his two grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Pappy".
Family and friends will be received at DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, Saturday, June 13, where a Memorial Service will be held at noon. In Bill's honor, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at their home in Smithfield, PA.
