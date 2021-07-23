Monongahela
William Charles Mills, 90, of Monongahela, went home to be with his Lord Monday, July 19, 2021. He was born June 3, 1931, in Connellsville, to the late William Henry and Sarah B. Perdue Mills.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dora Mae Mills Young, Florine Mills Dover; and brother Percy Eugene Mills.
W. C. Mills retired as a mechanical engineer from Combustion Engineering of Monongahela. He also worked at the U.S. Steel Plant in Monessen.
At the age of three, W.C. Mills began his music education from a Juillard School of Music teacher, Ada Buttermore Kunes, and continued his music education from Berkeley University of California. He was a recognized music teacher at colleges and universities in Pennsylvania and other states. As an accomplished musician in piano and organ, he began playing piano in church at the age of 7. He also played for many of the churches in the Mon Valley and Greater Pittsburgh areas accompanying their choirs and playing for their worship services. Several nightclubs in Pittsburgh, Ohio, New York and Chicago also enjoyed Bill's performances with many bands such as "Tiny Fry's Orchestra," "The Ronny Jones Quintet" and others.
Bill's teaching career began in his teenage years teaching children his age and younger at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett and other churches around the Mon Valley area for $.25 and $.50 a lesson. As an adult, he taught piano and organ out of various music stores in the Mon Valley Area, "Music Unlimited" in Charleroi being one of them. He was the cofounder-director, along with his wife, Irene, of the Music Ministry Training Program establishing small music schools in several area churches in Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Fairchance, Greensburg, Irwin, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburgh and Uniontown. He and his wife, Irene also created and published their own piano curriculum, "Music Ministry Training Program Beginner Primary Piano Curriculum." To his students, Mr. Mills says, "It was a pleasure teaching you!" A music teaching website to honor his life may be accessed at www.millsmmtp.com.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Irene Doris Terry Mills; and five children, Yvonne Renee (George) Lyon, William (Lugene) Mills, Michael Mills and Donna Romane, Katherine Mills and Eric Johnson, and Eugene Mills; grandchildren Dyan Renee Lyon, Christopher Lyon, Anthony Mills, Kimberly Mills, Justin Robinson, William "Will" (Sarah) Mills, Jacob Mills and Nicole Mills; great-grandchildren Ariona Robinson, Anthony "JuJu" Mills Jr., Alexis Mills, Jacob, Isaiah Mills and Tylen Mills; siblings Janet Louise Mills and Anthony James (Betty) Mills; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family service will be held to honor his life. Rev. Dr. William H. Terry will eulogize. Internment will be at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Services, which will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, can be accessed at www.lantzfh.com.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
