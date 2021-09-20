Brownsville
William Christopher Parks, 47, of Brownsville passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 18, 2021.
He was born on February 4, 1974, in Portsmouth, VA, a son of William C. Parks and Greta Combs Parks.
Bill was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Elizabeth Parks and maternal grandparents Fred and Margaret Combs.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his son, William Keegan Parks; brother, Erik Michael Parks and his wife, Erin-Beth of Canonsburg; sister, Cara Matras and her husband Michael of Perryopolis; stepmother, Debbie Parks; stepbrother, Jeremiah Mangosh; special Aunt Sheila and her husband Daniel Stroup; niece and nephews: Briana, Mikey, Eli; several cousins and many friends.
Bill loved building, creating, and fixing things of all kinds and helping people in any way he could. He had a passion for baseball and enjoyed his time coaching baseball for the California Area Youth Athletics program. He was the best uncle and loved spending time with his niece Briana and nephews Mikey and Eli. His biggest love and greatest accomplishment of all was his son, Billy whom he adored and loved endlessly. Bill was known by many, loved by all, and will be dearly missed by his family.
Bill's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 19 Legion Street, Republic, Pa where his funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Baird, officiating. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions can be made to California Area Youth Athletics at P.O. Box 185 Coal Center, PA 15423.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
