Georges Township, Smithfield
William Clark Hartman, 80, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 17, 1942, in Georges Township, a son of William Edward and Mildred Lewlleyn Hartman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hartman.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen Louise McCourt; son, Dewayne Hartman and his wife, Pamela; daughter, Tria Marie Everly and her husband, Wendell; five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings, Patricia Swaney, Donald (Norma) Hartman, Mary (Don) Myers, Larry (Rose) Hartman, Danny (Cathy) Hartman.
In honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation and interment will be private.
Bill's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.