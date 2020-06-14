William D. Calloway

Uniontown
William D. "Man" Calloway, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 46. He was born in Uniontown and attended Laurel Highlands Senior High.
William was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Calloway Anderson; his father, William F. Jones; his grandparents, John Binion, Homer Jones and Mildred Jones; uncles Floyd Calloway and Benny Collins; and his niece, Jomanda Grooms.
He is survived by his grandmother, Gloria Collins; his children, Justin Russman, Bryonia Nicole Calloway, Dezarae Renee Calloway and Ashala Calloway; his stepchildren, Eric Daniels, Haley Clark, Anthony Minerd and Destiny Stewart; his siblings, LaQuala Calloway George, Isis Jones, Rebecca Jones, William F. (Kimberely) Jones Jr., Naziroom Jones and Porshe Martin; his grandchildren, Emilee Renea Martin, Janeille Nicole Martin, Malinda Marie Fabrey and Violet Russman; his nieces, LaNetia Calloway, Ananda George, Kyra Jones and Cassidy Johnson; nephews Bradley George and Jayden Jones; great-nieces Jade and Janae Ruiz; great-nephew Cairo George-Neblett; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
William was employed by Applebees. He was a very avid pool player and participated in several leagues. He dedicated the rest of his spare time to his beautiful granddaughters.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, June 15, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences maybe sent through www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lantz Funeral Home.
