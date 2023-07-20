Markleysburg
William D. "Bill" Martin, 88, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023, in his home, with loving family at his side.
He was born December 6, 1934, in Markleysburg, a son of the late Emanuel "Tucker" and Eunice Jenkins Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol Ann Martin; brothers, Eugene (Beverly) Martin of Pennsylvania, James Martin of Ohio; his sisters, Betty (Clarance) Rankin of Tennessee, and Thelma (Carl) Hungerford of Ohio; his brother-in-law, Danny Williams of Arkansas; and his son-in-law, Bruce Black of South Carolina.
He is survived by his siblings, Melvin (Ann) Martin of Georgia, Douglas (Dorothy) Martin of Ohio, Darlene Williams of Arkansas; and his sister-in-law, Barb Martin of Ohio.
Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Tracey Black of South Carolina, Christopher Martin of Confluence, Shelley (Larry) Lewis of Wisconsin, Susie Martin-Gales, whom he resided with, of Markleysburg, and Christine Krulock of Uniontown; his grandchildren: Christopher (Vicki) Martin of Virginia; McKenzie, his favorite caregiver, (Jarred) Miller of Markleysburg; Zachary (Alicia) Lewis of Wisconsin, Anjalena (Kevin) Karas of Wisconsin, and Myles Krulock of Uniontown; along with eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Bill knew he was nothing short of a hard worker, from a young boy to his retirement from Green Acres Contracting in March 2000.
Bill was a lifetime member of the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club in Farmington. He spent many days casting a line with his grandchildren, and hunting for the "big one" with the rest of the hunters in his family. Along with hunting and fishing, he loved to spend his free time either outdoors, or "tinkering" in his wood shed working on many projects. Many weekends were spent around a bonfire roasting marshmallows, enjoying a cold beverage, and talking about his earlier days and life on his family's farm. Bill loved to admire his beautiful flower gardens, and grow a vegetable or two in his garden. He knew no strangers and made everyone feel like family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice Care Team of Uniontown for their outstanding care and support of their daddy/pappy.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, where additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of a funeral service Saturday, July 22, with pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Thomas Cemetery.
