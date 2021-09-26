Flatwoods
William D. Mills, of Flatwoods, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born May 18, 1931, to William and Mary Foster Mills. He was the last surviving member of eight children.
Surviving are his wife, Helen, whom he married March 14, 1953.
He had worked for Pittsburgh Coal and several gas companies before becoming self employed as a water well driller and an excavator. Anyone with problems came to Bill. He could fix anything and if repair parts couldn't be found, he made them on his lathe. He built a sawmill from junk parts and enjoyed taking it to area shows for many years.
He was Life Member of Flatwoods Fire Department, a member of National Pike Horse and Steam Association, and the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association.
Along with his wife, he is survived by the following children, Bill (Nancy), Roger, Wayne (Kathy), Tim (Patty), Gail Youger (Chris) and Steve; grandchildren, Jackie, Sam, Brandon, Craig, Caleb and Nathan; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Louise Shearer; brother-in-law John Shearer (Kathy).
Bill and Helen were foster parents to many children through the years, including Dave Jacobs, who still resides at home.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, September 27, in the funeral home, at which time family and friends will proceed to Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery for a graveside service, with Ed Harper officiating.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
