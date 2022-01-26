Perryopolis
William D. Schroyer, 92, of Perryopolis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, January 24, 2022, in his home, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.
Born April 23, 1929, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Louis and Margaret Handford Schroyer.
He joined the Navy April 25, 1946, two days after his 17th birthday. He served on the USS Ohara and the USS Dyess.
After his discharge in 1950, he met the love of his life, Gertrude Martin, and they married October 1951. Their son, Martin, was born in 1952 and then a daughter, Susan, came along in 1954.
Bill was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was the protector and provider for his family. He drove a log truck for Sproul Lumber, and then drove a tractor trailer for Montgomery Ward for 25 years earning a 20-year safe driving award.
Bill and Gertrude then moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where Bill was a maintenance supervisor for nine years. They then moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where he started his own lawn service. In 2004, they moved back to Perryopolis to be near their daughter.
Bill and Gertrude were always together and enjoyed camping with their friends, traveling and cruising. Gertrude introduced Bill to Jesus at their first meeting and he became a devout Christian, never missing church and serving as usher, deacon, choir member and wherever there has a need.
Bill was preceded in death by Gertrude, his wife of 69 years, December 15, 2020; son, Martin, December 30, 2019; his parents; and his siblings, brother Louis Jr., and sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Bob Kelly, Edith and John Knabenshue, Marjorie Miller, Phyllis and Vincent Kraynak.
He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Daugherty; grandsons Ryan and Melanie Firestone, and Dane Firestone and Rachel Monosky; stepgrandson, Michael III and Katie Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Alex and Hunter Firestone, and Bodie Daugherty; sister-in-law, Nancy Schroyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a fun loving and always entertaining father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and a friend to everyone.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 27, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, with Pastor Douglas Schoaff of the Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Senior Life Nursing Assistant Amber Zebley for all of her loving care and support.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
