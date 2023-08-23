Uniontown
William D. Wallace, 71, of Uniontown, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.
Bill was born February 3, 1952, to the late William George Wallace and Betty Crum Wallace.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Diane; and their daughter, Cassie Wallace and her husband, Quentin Ribierre, of Breckenridge, Colo.
Diane is a daughter of the late Tommy and Sally Mahoney of Uniontown.
Bill graduated from Uniontown Senior High School with the Class of 1970.
He was an extremely hard worker and worked with heavy equipment his entire life up until the week he became sick; he even tried to continue after his diagnosis and his treatment began.
He started out as a construction worker, became a salesman for most of his life and finally was an instructor of heavy equipment machinery and CDL licensing in his later years.
Bill was a likeable guy and will undoubtably be remembered by many friends, co-workers, students and relatives.
He had beautiful blue eyes and many people commented on them throughout his lifetime.
Bill was an avid reader so remembrances can be made to the Uniontown Public Library in his name.
Buduntil we meet again.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with Bill's wishes there will be no public viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.