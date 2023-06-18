Uniontown
William Daniel Sochko, Sr., 87, of Uniontown, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, June 11, 2023, while a patient at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side.
Born on July 1, 1935, in Brenizer, Bill was a graduate of Georges Township High School and Penn State University.
In his professional life, he was an accomplished Architect, after having served honorably as a United States Marine. He had also served as a volunteer firefighter with the South Union Volunteer Fire Company in South Union Township, and was a member of Saint John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Bill was a man of extraordinary intellect and character, and possessed a lexicon as expansive as his knowledge and interests, spanning from literature to baseball. He was a musician and music lover, and passed down his musical interests to his two sons.
Above all, Bill was most defined by his devotion and love for his best friend and wife of 63 years, Arlene Varva Sochko.
Mr. Sochko was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ann Sochko; and sister, Helen Tackett.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Arlene; sons, Daniel Sochko and William Sochko Jr.; sister, Kay Balas; brother, Daniel Shochko; grandchildren, Maggie Graham and William Daniel Sochko; great-grandchildren, Teddy and Charlotte Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family held a private service with full Military Rites by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard, under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME of Fairchance, on June 14, 2023.
