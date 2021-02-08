1943-2021
formerly of Masontown
William David Peters, formerly of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, after a long illness. He was a son of Dr. Edwin S. Peters and Ann Louise Peters.
David graduated from All Saints High School. After studying accounting in Pittsburgh, he headed to California with some classmates. Volunteering for the Army, he was trained at Ft. Ord, Calif., then deployed to the 24th Infantry Division, where he served at its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. It was in Bavaria that he met his wife, Elfriede Gallitzendrfer.
Returning to California after his service, he graduated from Mt. San Antonio College, earned his Enrolled Agent credential from the IRS, and spent a career in accounting. David lived in southern California most of his adult life. He moved to the wine country of Walla Walla, Wash., where he spent his retirement. David was an American history enthusiast, who also enjoyed fine wines from many vineyards.
David was predeceased by his parents; and a daughter, Rebecca Alexandra Peters.
David is survived by his wife, Kay Glenn Peters; son Gerhard and daughter-in-law Brianne Levine-Peters. He is also survived by brother Stephen Peters and wife Rita; nieces Holly, Betsy and Edwin Peters (Marie); and great-nephew Corbett Anton Peters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.