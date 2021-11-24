Waltersburg
William David Rohaley, 87, of Waltersburg, passed away peacefully of heart failure on Monday, November 22, 2021, in The Uniontown Hospital, with his beloved family at his side.
He was born on April 24, 1934, in Grindstone, son of the late Andrew and Mary Broskey Rohaley.
Bill was a member of The United States Air Force during The Korean Conflict.
He was blessed with various gifts, talents, and was employed as a barber, beautician, and foreman for Presidential Homes, where he developed his love for carpentry. Bill was a true perfectionist.
Bill was a member of The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Salem.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid sports fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, Robert, Thomas, Richard, Bernard, James, and John; sisters, Margaret and Rita; his in-laws, Steve and Ann Gerber, whom he loved dearly.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Barbara E. Gerber Rohaley; son, Mark Rohaley and wife Kellie; daughter, Darice Lester and husband Chris; grandson, Christopher; sisters-in-law, Madelyn, Kathy, and Kack; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We thank God for blessing us by having him in our lives. He will be greatly missed and we are left with an empty void in our hearts forever.
As the Gates of Heaven are opened, the Angels are waiting to embrace him. He will be greatly missed and we will always love him forever. “MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL”
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, where a Panhidia Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 91 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
A Panhidia Service will be held Friday evening at 7 p.m.
