Greensboro
William David Speelman, 73, of Greensboro, formerly of Nemacolin, died January 20, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Mr. Speelman was born June 16, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William F. and Marion E. Tennant Speelman.
On July 12, 1974, Bill married Mary Thomas Speelman, who survives. Also surviving are eight children, William A. Speelman (Terri), Daniel Speelman (Jeniffer), Michael Speelman (Chris), Dawn Speelman (Dave), Mary Miscovish (Jay), Dwight Phillips, Bill Phillips (Debbie) and Robert (Red) Phillips (Tammy); 21 grandchildren, Anthony, Trevor, Dominic, Brodie, Daniel J., Jacob and Sarah Speelman, Stacy Clark, Kody and Jonathan Miskovish, Robert T., Mara (Brian Young), David, Autumn, Austin Phillips, Jessica Jordan (Nic), Samantha Ocker (Jason), Shelby Bentley, Morgan Musgrove and Kathryn "Alex" Lover, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Shumaker (Keith) and Sandra Dodds; a brother, Joey Speelman; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Speelman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the Point Marion and Greensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars and Masontown American Legion.
He worked at Nemacolin Mine, and was a member of the United Mine Works of America 6290.
Friends will be received in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the American Legion of Masontown, and the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
