Greensboro
William David Speelman, 73, of Greensboro, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 23, in PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
A complete obituary will run in Wednesday’s edition.
