Perryopolis,
Perry Township
William Domonkos Jr., 77, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born March 3, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late William and Margaret Farkus Domonkos.
A resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Domonkos was an active member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Perryopolis, volunteering at numerous parish activities and fundraisers and assisting with church repairs and maintenance.
Bill grew up in Perryopolis, went to Frazier High School Class of 1961, loved life, never said "no" to anyone, and loved working with his hands. Bill worked at the Layton Brickyard, served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Cutlass submarine, and worked as a millwright at USS Irvin Works for 35 years.
He was a member of the Perryopolis Knights of Columbus Council 4427, Perryopolis Sons of Italy, Schellsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4440 and was co-tour guide for Perryopolis Senior Travel Group.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dee Haller Domonkos, to whom he was married 55 years; daughter Denise Ann Domonkos; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Anna Domonkos of New Stanton; two grandchildren, Emily Domonkos, Joseph Domonkos; three brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Joyce Domonkos of Perryopolis, Steve and Sue Domonkos of Connellsville, Mike and Lynn Domonkos of Perryopolis; two sisters and brother-in-law Peggy and Ted Sebetich of Arnold City, and Mary Ellen Domonkos of Midway; several nieces and nephews; and grandpuppies Elly, Molly, Sandor and Shayne.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, William Joseph Domonkos.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandate, visitation and Funeral Mass will be private for the family, with the Rev. Efren Ambre officiating. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Extend sympathies and condolences to the family and view the funeral services at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.