William E. Conway, Sr.

Martin
William "Bill" E. Conway Sr., 61, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the comfort of his own home in Martin, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill's presence was incomplete without a cold beer, a motorcycle and the love of his life, Robin. Having dedicated 41 years to WVU Hospitals, when Bill wasn't working, he could be found in the garage tinkering around, or on a weekend bike trip; Gettysburg was one of his favorite destinations.
Bill is survived by his life partner, Robin Bonnette, who selflessly cared for him until his death; her children and grandchildren: daughter, Amy (Lance) Taylor and children, Kayleigh and Sawyer; son, William "Bill" (Heather) Conway and three children; and son, Joseph "Joe" Conway.
He is also survived by his brothers, Robert "Bob" (Debbie) Conway and Roy Conway, Jr.; sisters, Denise Adams and Patty Jo Conway; best friends, Mike and Jeff; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Alice Rankin Conway; sisters, Naomi and Pam; and a nephew, Steven.
When Bill found comfort in something, he clung onto it with all his might, even if that "something" was an outdated hairstyle, a Harley t-shirt or straight leg jeans. He was simple, yet he made sure those close to him knew they were loved. His heart and strength were endless, even in his last moments.
Bill's legacy will be honored in a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. the hour of service, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown.
