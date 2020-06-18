Belle Vernon
William E. Garrett, 78, of Belle Vernon, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Country Care Manor. A son of the late William and Agnes Cowell Garrett, he was born June 14, 1942.
Formerly of Coal Center, Bill had been a resident of Belle Vernon for the past 25 years. He had been a member of the Coal Center Presbyterian Church, several area sportsmen's clubs, and was formerly California Borough's justice of the peace.
Bill was a former employee of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant, where he worked in the business department. He was the owner of William E. Garrett & Company as an insurance broker with offices in Belle Vernon, Uniontown and Elizabeth.
He was an avid hunter, loved his Lord and his dogs and cats, and enjoyed taking ballroom dancing classes with his wife.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Darla Reppert Garrett; three sons and daughters-in-law, John Edward and Mary Garrett of Oregon, Joseph and Lissette Garrett of Nevada, and Chris and Katelyn Garrett of Pennsylvania; a daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Eric Devaney of Nevada; six grandchildren, Tara Garrett, Katy (Kevin) Thompson, Elyse Garrett, Rayen Garrett, Gabe Devaney and Roan Devaney; three great-grandchildren, Jack Garrett, William Thompson and Wesley Thompson; a sister and brother-in-law, Garnet and Bill Krutz of Charleroi; and a brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Sissy Garrett.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300.
www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Face masks are required in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the funeral home, with Pastor Harry Langley, retired, officiating. Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery.
