Brownsville
William E. Lane Jr., 81, of Brownsville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 9, 1940, in East Millsboro, Pa., the son of William E. and Edith L. Bane Lane Sr.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son William E. Lane III; a brother James H. Lane; and a sister Mary Lou Bella.
William was a coal miner and a member of the UMWA, an avid hunter and golfer who loved to do anything outside.
William is survived by his wife Alice J. Abbott Lane; three sons, Robert J. Lane and wife Patricia of White Hall, Pa., Daniel R. Lane and wife Carmen of Hiller, Pa., and David J. Lane of Smock; a daughter, Crystal J. Tedrow and husband Mark P. of Dunbar, Pa.; grandchildren, Alyssa, Hunter, Teka, Misty, Joshua, Rachael, Brandon, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Emma, Bella and Laney; eight great- grandchildren; two sisters, Jenny Lee Britvich of East Millsboro, and Linda R. Kovalchik and husband Bert of Geneva, Ohio.
William’s family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the KISH-FABRY Funeral Home, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA, and Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the hour of his funeral service with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Brier Hill, Pa.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
