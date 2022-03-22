Lemont Furnace
William E. McKnight, 62, of Lemont Furnace, died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was the son James D. McKnight, Sr. and Dawn Wilson McKnight.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, James McKnight.
Bill was a 1978 graduate of Uniontown High School, then was a self-employed carpenter for many years before retirement.
He was an avid golfer and loved his family and dogs.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his two sons, Steven Sean McKnight of Greensboro, and Scott Douglas McKnight and wife Ashley of Lemont Furnace; six grandchildren, Kobie, Mariah, Colton, Brynlee, Takota and Cash; one great-grandchild, Arielle; his sister, Diane Kutzer of Lemont Furnace; and a very special longtime companion, Jodi Smith and son, Dontae of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Bill's life at 8 p.m., with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
William will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
