Hopwood
William E. Scott, 87, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born January 30, 1935, in Hopwood, a son of the late Walter Henry Scott and Mary Frances Phillip Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Chas and Bernice Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Balensky Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia Scott; and children, Kelly Fell (David) of Vanderbilt, Lynn Barsky (Rick) of Houston, Texas, William P. Scott of Hopwood; beloved grandchildren, Jaime Fell, Hannah Fell, Marilyn Scott Smith (Brian), Alexa Barsky Klein (Robert), Amanda Barsky, Michael Barsky; and one brother, Robert H. Scott of Dawson.
William was a member of Hopwood United Methodist Church. He loved the game of baseball and played locally eventually getting drafted by the Phillies. He attended training camp before returning to Hopwood. He was well known in the County Leagues and was inducted into the County League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.
He became an avid runner participating in several marathons including the Pittsburgh Marathon. He was president of the Fayette Striders in Uniontown.
William was known as a history buff and a collector of antiques and military items. He loved going to flea markets and he enjoyed watching Western movies. His favorite thing was attending his beloved grandchildren's sporting events. He was their most loyal fan. He loved being a father and grandfather. He also enjoyed every morning with his Hopwood friends at Herring's.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 6, and until the 11 a.m. time of service Monday, February 7, with Pastor Edwin Moore officating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.