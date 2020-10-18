Hopwood
William E. Springer Sr., 77, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 23, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Zed Springer and Eleanor Lynch Adams, and stepfather Eugene Adams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cheryl Adams; and one brother, Earl Robert Springer.
Surviving are his loving wife, Rosalie Nascimbin Springer; daughter Tammi Brangard of Lemont Furnace; his son, William E. Springer Jr. of Hopwood; two grandchildren, Rachel Brangard and Clarence Brangard; and one great-granddaughter, Serenity Taucher. Also surviving are sister-in-law Bobbie Springer of Mount Braddock, and nieces Marissa and Victoria; and sister-in-law Ruth Johnston of Hopwood and nephews Richard and Jody.
William retired as an auto salesman with Region Buick. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was the past commander of Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood and was a member at the Catholic War Vets in Hopwood.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Tuesday, October 20, with Lay Speaker Sandy Townsend officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in the Mausoleum.
