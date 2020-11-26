Uniontown
William E. Williams, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 16, 1933, in Perryopolis, a son of the late Frank A. and Evelyn Elsie Stout Williams.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Roston A. Williams; sister Emma Lee; brother-in-law James Lee; and sister-in-law Mary Lou Capranica.
He was a wonderful husband and dad, well thought of and liked by all who met him. He was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church in Smock and served in the United States Air Force retiring with 20 years of military service. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sandra Williams; son William P. Williams and wife Irene of Uniontown; grandson William D. Williams, USAF stationed in Ohio; brother and sister-in-law Charles and wife Lillian of Macedonia, Ohio; brother-in-law Patrick Capranica of Lees Summit, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the care of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Burial will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing or service.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.