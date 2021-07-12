Uniontown
William Earl Parnham, 58, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born May 24, 1963, in Jeannette, a son of the late Robert N. Parnham, Sr. and Ruth Hursh Parnham.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert N. Parnham, Jr.
Bill graduated from the Fairchance Georges High School Class of 1981 and Penn State University in 1983. He was an avid Penn State fan and loved camping, cruising and was a NASCAR enthusiast. He was presently the Transportation Director for the Albert Gallatin School District. He was the past president and former 19 year member of the Smithfield Rotary, past president of the Smithfield Lions Club, was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Fayette Lodge 228 in Uniontown and a member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
Bill is survived by two sisters, Darcy Nave and her husband Dan of North Huntingdon, Ruth Ann Munden and her husband Mark of Wyano; significant other, Sharon Udovich; step mother, Lilly O'Neil Parnham; nieces and nephews, Jaime Dumnich (Paul), Krystal Novak (Joe), Laura Nave, Malarie Casagrande (Christopher), Steven Munden; several great nieces and nephews.
Bill's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with Pastor Bruce Theakson of the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Old Frame, PA.
A Masonic Funeral Service will be held Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
