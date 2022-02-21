New Salem
William Edward Harris Sr., 60, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born May 15, 1961, in Latrobe.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James William Harris and Blanche Brubaker Harris; and a sister, Bonnie McCabe.
Surviving are his wife, Lana Lane (Dolly) Harris; five children: William, Jr., Timothy, Matthew and DeAnne Harris and Crystal Monahan; special friend, James Monahan; special sister-in-law, Linda Lobash; and four siblings.
Services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
