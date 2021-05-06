Vanderbilt
William Ellis "Skip" Lehman, 70, of Vanderbilt, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday May 5, 2021.
Skip was born August 9, 1950, in Lower Oliver III to the late Mary Josephine Gallo Lehman and Walter Elias Lehman Sr.
Skip was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. You may remember him as "Chief Many Bucks" or "D.J. Skip" as he referred to himself. He was always an entertainer of sorts with his jokes, stories and frequent political Facebook posts, "Farmers for Trump".
Throughout his life he was a coal miner, trucker, DJ, musician, taxidermist and farmer.
He served with the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Sandy Kipe and Joyce Gilmore; sons-in-law Lane Blackson and Frank Rafitz.
He regularly attended the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other of 23 years, Patricia "Renee" Onusko and their children, Bethann Popovec and husband Jerry, June Smith and beloved pet Snooki; stepdaughter Anna Lebretton and husband Scott; his first wife of 25 years, Bobbi Tush and their children, Mary Jo Senay and husband Joseph, Marcy Tabaj and husband John Jr., Shawn Rafitz, and Jaclyn Blackson and significant other Ryan Helms.
His grandchildren were his pride, many of whom were his "hunting buddies", Clinton and Alyssa Payton, Alexis and Brian Hull, Chad and Lindsay Payton, Alyssa and Anthony Rugola, John Tabaj and fiancee Maddy Festa, Chase William Payton and girlfriend Emalie Burkholder, Clara Rafitz and boyfriend Eric Dillinger, Hunter Rafitz, Levi Ellis Blackson, Rylin Helms and Saveha Rafitz. He was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Chance and Casey Payton, Reagan Rugola, Delani and Desiree Dillinger, and Cooper Hull; two step-grandchildren, Frankie Eads and Jackson Lebretton. He also leaves behind his siblings, Walter Lehman Jr. and wife Ada, Patricia Koza, Cindy Tomasso and Sharon Guthrie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.
Friends and family will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, followed by a private service and burial Saturday, May 8, 2021.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
