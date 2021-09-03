Uniontown
William F. Biller, Jr., 77, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, in Mount Saint Macrina Manor.
He was born January 29, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William F. Biller, Sr. and Mary Ellen Kinnear Biller Nicely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Ty Sims; and brother, David Biller.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a graduate of Ann Arbor Michigan Journeyman. Bill was a self-employed Tool & Die Maker for 50 years. He was a member of Berdan's First U. S. Sharpshooters Reg. Co. B. Reinactors in Gettysburg, Va.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his loving wife, Jane E. Hasson Biller of Uniontown; daughter-in-law, Shannon Sims of Melcroft; grandson, Brendan Sims of Melcroft; brothers, Larry Biller and wife Diane of Phoenix, Ariz., Ronald Biller of Ruffs Dale, Randolph Biller of Youngwood; and sister, Donna Marker of Kecksburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private for the family.
Donations in memory of Bill can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.