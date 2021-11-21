Point Marion
William F. "Billy" Clemmer, 53, a life-long resident of Point Marion, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a brief illness.
Born in Morgantown on July 30, 1968, he was a son of Fred B. Clemmer, and the late Kathy Mullenaux Clemmer.
A 1986 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Billy first worked for Wayne Baker Mining, where he learned to operate the backhoe and other heavy equipment.
He has since been an employee of Point Marion Borough for nearly 35 years, and became state certified by the DEP in 1990 to operate and manage both the municipal water supply and waste water treatment plants. In recent years, he was also overseen the operation of the Smithfield municipal plants as well.
Surviving is his daughter, Sidney Ann Clemmer and a grandson, Crue William, both of Point Marion; his father Fred and wife Diana of Point Marion; two brothers, Jason of Point Marion, and Bobby of New Geneva; his former wife, Andrea Sweder Clemmer Pyles; and many friends.
His family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Monday.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating.
