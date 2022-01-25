Farmington
William F. Herring, born, November 5, 1931, a son of the late Hobert H. Herring and Goldie B. Frazee Herring.
He is preceded in death infant siblings Harold and Nellie, adult deceased siblings, Milton Herring, Theresa Herring (Valentic), Wanda Herring (Wilkens), Elsie Herring (Deal), Elizabeth Herring (Myers), Stanley Herring, Bruce Glover; granddaughter, Marcia Herring; children, William E. Herring, Mark A. Herring
Survived by siblings, Maxine Herring (Anderson), Mary Herring (Hobart), James Herring, Mary Bell Herring (Yoder); children, Connie L. Herring (Conway), Husband Ron Conway, Samantha Herring; grandchildren, Danni L. Conn, Shaun Herring; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews
Bill was a furnace man for many years and a devout Ford lover.
He attended the United Community Church of God, in Confluence.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at United Community Church of God, in Confluence. All services are under the direction by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.