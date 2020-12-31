3/5/1946-12/26/2020
Dillsburg
William "Bill" F. Kula, of Dillsburg, was born in York Run March 5, 1946. He graduated from Fairchance Georges High School in 1964 and received a teaching degree from West Virginia University in 1970.
He taught art for 35 years at Northern York School District. He was involved with the Lower Allen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7530, American Legion, Post 26 and South Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6771 where he ran the beloved Thursday Night Dart League. He loved to spend time fishing, boating and greatly enjoyed his days at the beach.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary; daughter, Carol Lynn Wirfel (Steve) and Katherine Kula, both of Dillsburg; four grandchildren, Jarrett Albert, Wyatt Wirfel, Mackenzie Albert and Colby Wirfel; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Wirfel; siblings, Sylvia Capello of Caldwell, Ohio and Frank Kula (Deb) of Uniontown; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia McMaster; parents, Frank P. and Elizabeth Kula; and brother-in-law, Deno Capello.
Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family; however, a Celebration of Life is being planned for when everyone can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the William F. Kula Scholarship can be made in c/o Kay Kula, 38 Dogwood Drive, Dillsburg, PA 17019.
