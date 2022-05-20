William F. Rumenyak

Uniontown
William F. “Rummy” Rumenyak, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Visitation continues until 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, when a blessing service will be held, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
