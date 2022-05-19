Uniontown
William F. "Rummy" Rumenyak, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 24, 1938, in Uniontown, a son of the late William H. and Nellie Bednarczyk Rumenyak.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor J. Yesh Rumenyak, June 27, 2016.
He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Chuch, Uniontown, and was a reired coal miner and member of United Mine Workers of America. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his cherished grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Paula Jean Rumenyak-Saghy and husband Jeffrey of Uniontown; grandchildren, Taylor Saghy of Uniontown, Jordan Saghy Higinbotham and husband Landon of Cranberry, and Brandon Saghy of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Connie Yesh and nephew, Troy Yesh, both of Virginia; treasured friend, whom he considered his "adopted daughter", Rhonda Tucker of Uniontown; and his loving pets, Bugle, Mayzee, Kona, Dipstick and Maple.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, and until 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, when a blessing service will be held, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Mt. Macrina Manor and Albert Gallatin Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care.
In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
