William Francis Gallagher

Uniontown
William "Bill" Francis Gallagher, 79, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home with his beloved family at his side.
Bill was born on January 29, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to the late Marie Birkle and Francis Gallagher.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Liam Joseph Nicklow; and his in-laws, Edna and Marcel Souleret.
Bill graduated from Brownsville High School in 1962 and continued his education at West Virginia University where he received both a bachelor's and master's degrees in Agriculture.
Bill worked for 36 years with the Penn State Cooperative Extension as an Ag Agent. He loved his job and over the 36 years he led a variety of programming including the 4-H Livestock Clubs, Master Gardeners, 4-H Capon Club, Leader Dog, 4-H School Clubs, 4-H horticulture programs and judging teams. He was awarded the Fayette County Educator of the year in 1999.
After retirement, Bill worked for 15 years in the Home Depot Garden Center. He was a member of the Fayette County Fair Board and was the Fayette County Fair Ambassador in 2015. He maintained his pesticide license and continued involvement with local crop programs. Bill was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Extension 4-H Agents, the Pennsylvania Association of County Agricultural Agents, Epsilon Sigma Phi, and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church.
Everyone recognized Bill's truck and his boisterous laugh. Many rose early to hear his WMBS Ag Reports.
He loved to garden, especially tomatoes and garlic; enjoyed deer hunting; was an active fair judge; loved visiting Kennywood Lights with the grandchildren; was a fan of all his children and grandchildren's activities; loved his five cats and his deceased German Shepherd dogs; and cherished the numerous friendships he made at the Bruderhof Community.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his wife of 50 years, Janet Souleret; and his sister, Judith Marchando of Mount Lebanon; Bill's five children: Christa (Dan) Sabatula, of Uniontown, Trisha (Jason) Fronczek, of North Huntingdon; and triplets, Jana (Nathan) Chesler, of Evans City, Kara (Jason) Trettel, of Butler and Lance (Kayla) Gallagher, of Traverse City, Michigan; his grandchildren: triplets Emma, Hannah, and Hunter Sabatula, Shoby Fronczek, Paige Chesler, Lillian Nicklow and Aidyn, Ethan and Owen Trettel; and many close friends and relatives.
Bill mentored many youth over the years and encouraged them to continue their education. With that in mind, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the 4-H Livestock Scholarship Fund:
Penn State Fayette
County Extension
c/o Sheri Bergman
Federal Building
34 West Peter Street
Uniontown, PA 15401
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, when a prayer service will be held followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. in the Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Burial will follow in Redstone Cemetery.
