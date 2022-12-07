William G. Brown Jr.

McClellandtown
William G. “Bill” Brown, Jr. entered into God’s Kingdom on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 101.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Dora and William Brown, his beloved wife Suzanne (2004) and his brother, Robert Brown and sister-in-law, Norma Brown.
Bill is survived by his sons, James (Mina) Brown of Smithfield, and Donald (Wendy) Brown of McClellandtown; three grandchildren, Brian Brown of Parkersburg W.Va., Michelle Brown of Smithfield and Michael (Marcy) of Pucallpa, Peru; two great-grandchildren Ella and Liam Brown of Pucallpa, Peru. He is also survived by a nephew Doug Brown and family, along with several cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8 in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, McClellandtown, PA on Friday, December 9, 2022 with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard “Skip” Noftzger. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church.
Complete obit at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.