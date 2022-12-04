McClellandtown
William G. "Bill" Brown, Jr., entered into God's Kingdom on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 101.
Bill was born at home in Smithfield, on June 28, 1921, to Dora Gates and William G. Brown.
He graduated from Georges Township High School in 1938, and began his career as a repairman for Henzly Radio TV Sales and Service in Uniontown, and worked there until they closed in 1988.
Bill was a military veteran and proudly served with the US Army 96th Infantry Division during World War II. Drafted into service in January 1943, he served as a radio repairman / radio operator, achieving the rank of Sergeant T4. He served in the Pacific, and actively participated in the invasions on Leyte Island in the Philippines and was awarded the Bronze Star for service during the Okinawa invasion. Had the war continued, his unit was scheduled to be one of the main attacking forces for the planned invasion of mainland Japan. He was honorably discharged in February of 1946. After the war, Bill returned to his work at Henzly Radio.
In June 1944, on his last furlough home before deployment to the Pacific, Bill planned to meet up with a fellow recruit from his same unit that lived in Point Marion. This friend mentioned that he had a cousin, Suzanne High, who worked in a radio parts store that Bill often purchased parts from. On June 29, 1944 Bill asked Suzanne if she wanted to "ride along" with him to visit her cousin and his friend. She agreed, and at that time neither of them realized that this ride was the beginning of a match made in heaven that would continue for the next 60 years. Suzanne continued to correspond with Bill for the remainder of the war. Bill and Suzanne were married on June 8, 1947 and were blessed with two sons.
Early in life, Bill learned the importance of hard work and he instilled the same work ethic in his sons. He was a humble man of strong faith and a true role model his sons always looked up to.
Throughout their life, deeply in love and inseparable, Bill and Suzanne enjoyed traveling as much as possible including the many trips to Wildwood N.J., family camping trips and countless other destinations. Later in life, the many bus trips with fellow seniors were the highlight of their travels. Of his many travels, Bill enjoyed Hawaii the most.
Bill had a passion for gardening. He spent endless hours in the garden growing everything imaginable, and then would help Suzanne with the canning and freezing of their harvest. He also had an avid interest in genealogy, and spent many hours with Suzanne researching the family history.
Bill was a member of the Fairchance American Legion Post 278, the Smithfield Colonial Seniors, the Fayette Genealogy Society and a volunteer at the Uniontown Library. He was a loyal servant of God and an active member of McClellandtown Presbyterian Church for 59 years. Serving others was a way of life for Bill.
Known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit, Bill was one of the kindest souls, gentle and giving.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and William Brown; his beloved wife, Suzanne (2004); and his brother, Robert Brown and sister-in-law, Norma Brown.
Bill is survived by his sons, James (Mina) Brown of Smithfield and Donald (Wendy) Brown of McClellandtown; three grandchildren, Brian Brown of Parkersburg W.Va., Michelle Brown of Smithfield and Michael (Marcy) of Pucallpa, Peru; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Liam Brown of Pucallpa, Peru. He is also survived by a nephew, Doug Brown and family; along with several cousins.
Friends and family will be received in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, McClellandtown, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, with the Reverend Richard "Skip" Noftzger.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marquis Gardens and 365 Hospice for their compassionate care during Bill's stay. They would also like to thank family and friends for their support and prayers.
