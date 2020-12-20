formerly of Uniontown
William G. Jones, 66, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born December 11, 1954, in Uniontown, to the late Blair and Rose Ann Williams Jones Sr.
Bill worked for the United States Post Office for 30 years and retired in 2018. He served as vice president-business agent for the Pittsburgh Metro Area Postal Workers Union from April 2003-June 2018. During his tenure he made many lifelong friends.
Bill loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at the camp he built in Somerset. Bill was an avid hunter and spent countless hours in the woods. While he loved Pennsylvania, he spent the last couple of winters in Florida, where he enjoyed various beaches, boating, fishing and bike rides.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Harold Jones, Gordon T. Jones and William Jones; and his aunt, Leo Belle Balin.
Bill is survived by and was the loving father of Amy (Erik) Bercel and Lisa (Ryan) Sabol; the proud Pappy of Lukas and Colson; the loving brother of Lois (Jack) Cooper, Bonnie Lough, Nancy Santer, Cathy (Bill) Jeffries and Blair R Jones Jr.; and a caring and loving partner to Carol Winslow. He is also survived by the mother of his two daughters, Roxann Jones; his aunt, Lois Rhodes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025, 412-384-0350.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.stephendslater.com.
