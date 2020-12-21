William G. Rosner

Hopwood
William G. "Jerry" Rosner, 76, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in his home. He was born April 8, 1944, in Little Brownfield, South Union Township, a son of the late Edna Peral and William August Rosner.
He spent his entire career in the mining industry and served in the U.S. Army Reserve, Reserve 429th Engineer Battalion.
He is survived by a sister, Deloris Cole of South Union Township; a beloved dear friend, Sandra Kozlina; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a service, Monday, December 21, with the Reverend Ronald Rosner officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are mandatory to enter the building, and social distancing is mandatory during all visitations and services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
