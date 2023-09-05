Footedale
William G. Rostich, 99, of Footedale, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
He was born on July 6, 1924 in Margurite, PA a son of the late Michael and Anna Puscak Rostich
William graduated from Uniontown High School on June 16th, 1943. He was drafted into service during WWII after graduation. He served in World War II with The United States Navy and was active service from June 12 1943 until March 4, 1946 with The United States Seabees, where he was awarded numerous medals and honors.
William was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, a member of The VFW Post #47 of Uniontown, American Legion Post #753 of New Salem, Footedale Volunteer Fire Department where he served many years as President, The Circle Club of Uniontown, and The United Mine Workers of America #1248, and worked at Maple Creek Mine.
William was noted for his letters to the editor and was involved with several groups about the development of Fayette County.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Bellish Rostich; brothers, Matt Roscheck and Joseph Rostich; sisters, Ann Carlson, Eve Rostich, and Mary Tandarich; brothers-in-law: Arthur Carlson and George Tandarich, sister-in-law: Margaret Novak Roscheck.
William is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Joyce Novak and her family of Penncraft, PA
Friends will be receivedfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA. On Thursday, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church of Footedale, PA at a time to be announced.
The Footedale Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Interment will take place at The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA where Full Military Honors will be accorded.
For William's Full Obituary, please go to www.dearthfh.com
