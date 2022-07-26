Nemacolin
William George Gabeletto, Jr., 74, of Nemacolin, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilition Center, Uniontown.
He was born August 20, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late William G. and Goldie Clark Gabeletto.
William was a graduate of German Township High School and was employed as a truck driver for Austin Powder and S&T.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Lou Shipley Gabeletto; son, William “Billy” Gabeletto, III; and brothers, Arthur Minerd and Harry Gabeletto.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher Gabeletto of Nemacolin; and grandchildren, Chelsea and Destiny; sisters, Barbara Wedgee of Michigan and Rose of New Jersey.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 27, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Byers officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.