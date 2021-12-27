Uniontown
William H. Hart Sr., 81, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
He was born May 15, 1940, in Uniontown. He is the son of the late Richard Hart and Anna Mae (Barnhart) Hart.
He is survived by his five children, Carol Clapp (Douglas) of Ohio, William H. Hart Jr. (Barbara) of Uniontown, Playford Hart of Martinsburg, W.Va., Robert Charles Hart of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Kelly D. Ward (Randy) of Martinsburg, W.Va.
Also surviving are twenty-five grandchildren, thirty-six great- grandchildren and sixteen great- great-grandchildren.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.