William H. LaClair

formerly of Hopwood
October 30, 1949 - February 23, 2021
William "Bill" LaClair passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Tidewell Hospice House, Venice, Fla., with his wife and sons by his side.
Bill was born in Uniontown and raised in Hopwood among a large and loving family and many friends. Bill spent his adulthood in Northern Virginia in the building industry. He first followed his brother Don, joining him at the same company before striking out on his own operating a successful home building and commercial remodeling business.
In January 2020, he and his wife made their long time dream come true by moving to Venice, Fla. Sadly, his health declined so much that living the Florida dream was not to be.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harry C. and Ethel M.; an infant sister, Nancy Lee; sister-in-law Linda LaClair; and nephew Garrett LaClair.
Bill is survived by his wife, Robinette; and their sons, Andrew, Daniel and James. He also leaves his sisters, Linda Falls (John), Kathleen LaClair, and Julie Grego (Carmen); his brothers, Harry LaClair, Robert LaClair (Hanna), and Donald LaClair (Diane). On the LaClair side, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Larry LaClair and Pamela Coleman, Robert, John and Christopher LaClair, and Anna M. Sites, Amy Parsell, Sean LaClair, John Jr., Douglas Falls, Michael LaClair, Carmen III and Timothy Grego. On his wife's side, he leaves his sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Jack) Birdsall, Linda Brown, Kathleen (Ron) Eller, Crystal Allred, Faith Ann Horn. He leaves many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota County, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.