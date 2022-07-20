New Salem
William H. Sausman, 71, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, in his home. He was born December 31, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Wilbur and Leona Sausman.
He was the beloved husband of 38 years to Helen Capan Sausman; brother of the late Janice Shaffer. William also has children and grandchildren, who also survive; and his loving pet, Charlotte.
He was a truck driver and enjoyed playing pool and working on cars.
Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
