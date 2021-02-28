Gibbon Glade
William H. Williams, 69, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born March 20, 1951, in Confluence, Pa son of the late Hileary I. Williams and Ester Mae Burnworth William.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Don Williams, Hartzel Williams and Tom Williams; and two sisters, Mary Daniels and Margaret Abbott; and one granddaughter, Brianna Fike.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley V. Teets Williams; children Jennifer Cramer (Steven) of Gibbon Glade, Larry Williams (Heather) of Masontown, Lori Close (Jerry) of Frostburg, Md., Anthony Williams (Lisa) of Connellsville, Daniel I. Williams (April) of Gibbon Glade; grandchildren Steven, Alicia, Christian, Hailey, Jacob, Isaac, Averie, Autumn; and great-grandchildren Kinsey and Andy Durst; brother Roy Williams; sister Grace Miliron; and many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was member of Canaan Church of The Brethren, Markleysburg, Henry Clay Fire Department and Farmington Fire Department, and was sergeant at arms at the Mountain Senior Acton Group.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26. Visitation continues until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 27, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Greg Moran officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.