Farmington
William Harris IV, 78, of Farmington, went to be with his Lord Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29. Visitation continues until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 30, with Pastor Rob Grandy officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Salem View Cemetery, New Salem. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
