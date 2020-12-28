Farmington
William Harris IV, 78, of Farmington, went to be with his Lord Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born April 29, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late William Harris III and Marie Rose O'Hara.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Harris; and sister Elaine Harris.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia L. Straitiff Harris; his children, son William Harris V and wife Michele and their children, Shelby, William VI and Sydney, daughter April and husband Tim Smith and their daughter, Madelynn; brother David and wife Christie Harris; his extended family, Ed and Laura Welsh, Paul and Marianne Minerd, Keith and Darlene Reese, and Bill and Heather Minerd; plus an additional 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
He was a member of United Mountain Christian Fellowship Church of Farmington and was retired from Bell Telephone and Verizon. He also was a member of the Antique Chevrolet Club of America.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 30, with Pastor Rob Grandi officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Salem View Cemetery, New Salem. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
