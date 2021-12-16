Lemont Furnace
William Henry Hickle, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born January 19, 1953, in Uniontown, son of the late Owen W. and Lorraine M Burke Hickle.
Beloved husband of 21 years, to Gwendolyn Denise Wright Hickle; father of William Hickle Jr., Joshua (Marissa) Hickle, Jerry (Jennifer) Brumley, and Danielle Brumley; grandfather of Olivia and Martyna Brumley, Ethan Farquhar, Isabella Paschke, Morgan Hickle and Willow Hernandez; brother of the late Donnie Hickle; several nieces and nephews still survive him.
Bill was a coal miner, an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War, a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, and the AMVETS. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bill loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be so greatly missed.
Viewing at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and at 11 a.m. on friday, where a service will be held in the funeral home and military honors will be accorded.
Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
