Fayette City
William Howard Ritsko, 95, of Fayette City, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in the loving arms of his daughters Karen and Janice, after a brief illness.
He was born on December 18, 1927 in Maxwell, PA son of the late Stephen and Bertha Rosgony Ritsko.
He served in the US Army occupation force in Japan immediately following WWII.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 940.
He was a railroader for 40 years and loved to relate stories about his time as a brakeman on board varies trains.
He was hale and hardy until two weeks ago.
He was an avid vegetable and ornamental gardener.
For 40 years he heated his home with wood he cut and split himself.
Bill was devoted to his wife and mother of his children until his end.
He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Zubricky Ritsko whom he married in 1952 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past August.
He is also survived by his daughters, Karen Imhoff and husband Forrest, Janice Ritsko and partner David Walder; son, William Ritsko, Jr.; grandson, Benjamin Imhoff and wife Liberty; nephews, Greg Ritsko and wife Linda, Kim Zubricky; nieces, Brenda Emery, Glenda Ricco, Elizabeth Laufmann.
He was predeceased by brother, Edward Ritsko; sisters, Elaine Herbert, Charlotte Rockwell.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, February 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park St., Brownsville, Pa. when a Blessing Service will be held with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre officiating. Interment at LaFayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 940, 275 and 838. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
