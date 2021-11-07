Farmington
William J. "Six-Pack" Clark, Jr., 74 of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at home. He was born January 23, 1947 to the late William J. Clark, Sr., and Madeline Giordana.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Hennessey Clark; and special friend Terry Hager.
He is survived by his special friends Shelia Campbell and Luella Hager, who were also his caretakers; and his special friends Dewayne Rishel and Levi Rishel.
William served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, where he received a purple heart, he worked as a coal miner, and for Republic Steel.
He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was a member of The Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON.
Interment will be held in The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
