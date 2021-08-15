William J. Gabonay Jr.

Brier Hill
William "Bill" J. Gabonay Jr., 77, of Brier Hill, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born in Yukon, January 26, 1944, a son of the late William J. Gabonay Sr. and Celestina Desocio Gabonay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christina Saxon Gabonay; and a brother, Steven Gabonay.
Bill served in the United States Navy from 1961-1965 then went on to receive a degree from California University of Pennsylvania and a graduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bill worked as a mathematics and geography professor for Community College of Allegheny County for over 30 years. He loved farming and raised beef cattle as his hobby. Bill also volunteered his time as a coach of several local youth sports teams.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are three children, Lauren Terhorst (Tim), Erika Gabonay Grantz (Alex), William Gabonay (Christina); and four grandchildren, Timothy Terhorst, Justin Terhorst, Emrys Gabonay and Elowyn Gabonay; sisters, Carol Pipak (Gary) and Christine Kitz (John); and mother-in-law, Albina Saxon; brothers-in-law, John Saxon (Theresa) and Alex Saxon (Carmel); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family suggests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease, michaeljfox.org or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
