1955-2020
Uniontown
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Bill Lukach passed away unexpectedly at the Uniontown Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Uniontown, Bill was born March 8, 1955, a son of the late Betty Duritsa and William G. Lukach.
Growing up with a family dairy farm, Bill loved the Fayette County Fair and participating in the 4-H club. He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1973 and earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he played college football, joined the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and lives on in immortality from his appearance with his frat brothers in the Paul Newman film, Slapshot. Bill enjoyed many years coaching recreational soccer, CYO basketball, and RW Clark t-ball. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Nativity Church as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill most recently retired from his position as the chief assessor for Fayette County to spend time with his family.
A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. Lukach; parents, Betty and William G. Lukach; and father-in-law, Gerald P. McBride.
He will be fondly remembered by his children, Becky Macino and husband Marcus, Michael Lukach and David Lukach; granddaughters, Erica and Lila Macino; sisters, Marlene Bandzuch and husband Bill, Donna Berkshire and Barbie Atz and husband Bob; mother-in-law, Shirley McBride; brother-in-law, G. Daniel McBride and wife Mary; as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
There will be a private family gathering Wednesday in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday in St. Mary's Nativity Roman Catholic Church, 61 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.